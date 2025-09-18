Stock Performance Spotlight: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) Ends the Day at $82.84, Up by 0.84

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, Boyd Gaming Corp’s stock clocked out at $82.84, up 0.84% from its previous closing price of $82.15. In other words, the price has increased by $0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.75 million shares were traded. BYD stock price reached its highest trading level at $83.758 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.985.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BYD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.82 and its Current Ratio is at 0.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.95.

On June 23, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $79.

Susquehanna Upgraded its Neutral to Positive on March 12, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $79 to $77.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 04 ’25 when JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD sold 100,000 shares for $86.62 per share. The transaction valued at 8,662,000 led to the insider holds 1,704,379 shares of the business.

JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD bought 100,000 shares of BYD for $8,658,298 on Sep 04 ’25. On Aug 22 ’25, another insider, Hirsberg Josh, who serves as the CFO & Treasurer of the company, sold 40,035 shares for $85.41 each. As a result, the insider received 3,419,389 and left with 420,185 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BYD now has a Market Capitalization of 6642458624 and an Enterprise Value of 10582330368. As of this moment, Boyd’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.627 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.537.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BYD is 1.30, which has changed by 0.29154968 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BYD has reached a high of $87.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.52%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BYD traded 1.18M shares on average per day over the past three months and 772900 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 80.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.80M. Insiders hold about 20.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.06% stake in the company. Shares short for BYD as of 1756425600 were 2808141 with a Short Ratio of 2.39, compared to 1753920000 on 2544372. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2808141 and a Short% of Float of 4.5.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.7, BYD has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.71. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.008520998The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.1.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.95, with high estimates of $2.19 and low estimates of $1.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.56 and $6.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.91. EPS for the following year is $7.8, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $9.3 and $6.21.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $871.83M. It ranges from a high estimate of $942.8M to a low estimate of $830.8M. As of the current estimate, Boyd Gaming Corp’s year-ago sales were $961.25MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $906.77M. There is a high estimate of $994.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $869M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BYD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.93BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4B and the low estimate is $3.45B.