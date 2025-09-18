Stock Performance Spotlight: Cloudflare Inc (NET) Ends the Day at $213.88, Down by -2.44

Kiel Thompson

Technology

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Cloudflare Inc’s stock clocked out at $213.88, down -2.44% from its previous closing price of $219.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.4 million shares were traded. NET stock price reached its highest trading level at $220.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $208.5912.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NET’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 421.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.14 and its Current Ratio is at 5.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.75.

On April 16, 2025, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $135.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Buy on March 25, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $160.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when Prince Matthew sold 52,384 shares for $226.46 per share. The transaction valued at 11,863,054 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Prince Matthew sold 52,384 shares of NET for $11,634,259 on Sep 10 ’25. The CEO & Board Co-Chair now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $222.10 per share. On Sep 09 ’25, another insider, Prince Matthew, who serves as the CEO & Board Co-Chair of the company, sold 52,384 shares for $217.12 each. As a result, the insider received 11,373,601 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NET now has a Market Capitalization of 74533249024 and an Enterprise Value of 74035634176. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 39.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 60.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 39.351 whereas that against EBITDA is -1272.549.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NET is 2.00, which has changed by 1.5821562 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NET has reached a high of $230.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $77.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.92%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NET traded 2.78M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2224390 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 312.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 306.85M. Insiders hold about 11.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NET as of 1756425600 were 9513717 with a Short Ratio of 3.42, compared to 1753920000 on 9614183. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9513717 and a Short% of Float of 3.4299999999999997.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Cloudflare Inc (NET) is currently in progress, with 28.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.93 and $0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.86. EPS for the following year is $1.12, with 31.0 analysts recommending between $1.29 and $0.97.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 28 analysts expect revenue to total $544.87M. It ranges from a high estimate of $553.81M to a low estimate of $543.99M. As of the current estimate, Cloudflare Inc’s year-ago sales were $430.08MFor the next quarter, 28 analysts are estimating revenue of $580.71M. There is a high estimate of $598.42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $579M.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.67BBased on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.79B and the low estimate is $2.61B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.