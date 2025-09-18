Stock Performance Spotlight: Cloudflare Inc (NET) Ends the Day at $213.88, Down by -2.44

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Cloudflare Inc’s stock clocked out at $213.88, down -2.44% from its previous closing price of $219.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.4 million shares were traded. NET stock price reached its highest trading level at $220.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $208.5912.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NET’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 421.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.14 and its Current Ratio is at 5.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.75.

On April 16, 2025, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $135.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Buy on March 25, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $160.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when Prince Matthew sold 52,384 shares for $226.46 per share. The transaction valued at 11,863,054 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Prince Matthew sold 52,384 shares of NET for $11,634,259 on Sep 10 ’25. The CEO & Board Co-Chair now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $222.10 per share. On Sep 09 ’25, another insider, Prince Matthew, who serves as the CEO & Board Co-Chair of the company, sold 52,384 shares for $217.12 each. As a result, the insider received 11,373,601 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NET now has a Market Capitalization of 74533249024 and an Enterprise Value of 74035634176. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 39.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 60.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 39.351 whereas that against EBITDA is -1272.549.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NET is 2.00, which has changed by 1.5821562 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NET has reached a high of $230.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $77.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.92%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NET traded 2.78M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2224390 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 312.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 306.85M. Insiders hold about 11.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NET as of 1756425600 were 9513717 with a Short Ratio of 3.42, compared to 1753920000 on 9614183. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9513717 and a Short% of Float of 3.4299999999999997.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Cloudflare Inc (NET) is currently in progress, with 28.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.93 and $0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.86. EPS for the following year is $1.12, with 31.0 analysts recommending between $1.29 and $0.97.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 28 analysts expect revenue to total $544.87M. It ranges from a high estimate of $553.81M to a low estimate of $543.99M. As of the current estimate, Cloudflare Inc’s year-ago sales were $430.08MFor the next quarter, 28 analysts are estimating revenue of $580.71M. There is a high estimate of $598.42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $579M.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.67BBased on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.79B and the low estimate is $2.61B.