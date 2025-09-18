Stock Performance Spotlight: ESAB Corp (ESAB) Ends the Day at $109.53, Up by 0.65

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

As of close of business last night, ESAB Corp’s stock clocked out at $109.53, up 0.65% from its previous closing price of $108.82. In other words, the price has increased by $0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.55 million shares were traded. ESAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $111.8499 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $108.2765.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ESAB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.26 and its Current Ratio is at 1.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Roth Capital on September 05, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $150.

On August 22, 2025, Loop Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $140.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $141.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 04 ’25 when Mlingo Vusa bought 2,100 shares for $114.33 per share.

Mlingo Vusa bought 2,369 shares of ESAB for $277,466 on Aug 22 ’25. On Aug 13 ’25, another insider, Jordan Rhonda L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,067 shares for $113.05 each. As a result, the insider received 459,762 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ESAB now has a Market Capitalization of 6648329728 and an Enterprise Value of 7599064576. As of this moment, ESAB’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.776 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.517.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ESAB is 1.20, which has changed by 0.03398466 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ESAB has reached a high of $135.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $100.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.96%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ESAB traded 397.85K shares on average per day over the past three months and 399400 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.76M. Insiders hold about 6.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.17% stake in the company. Shares short for ESAB as of 1756425600 were 1249009 with a Short Ratio of 3.14, compared to 1753920000 on 1075385. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1249009 and a Short% of Float of 3.1400003.

Earnings Estimates

ESAB Corp (ESAB) is currently under the scrutiny of 9.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.38, with high estimates of $1.41 and low estimates of $1.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.3 and $5.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.25. EPS for the following year is $5.89, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $6.25 and $5.56.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $660.76M. It ranges from a high estimate of $674M to a low estimate of $654M. As of the current estimate, ESAB Corp’s year-ago sales were $635.6MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $677.64M. There is a high estimate of $695.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $667M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.59BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.95B and the low estimate is $2.74B.