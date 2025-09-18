Stock Performance Spotlight: Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) Ends the Day at $8.61, Down by -1.71

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc’s stock clocked out at $8.61, down -1.71% from its previous closing price of $8.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.83 million shares were traded. KW stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.55.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.85 and its Current Ratio is at 0.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.68.

On November 07, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $6.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on December 16, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $21.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 ’25 when MCMORROW WILLIAM J bought 25,000 shares for $6.71 per share. The transaction valued at 167,750 led to the insider holds 8,074,517 shares of the business.

MCMORROW WILLIAM J bought 200,000 shares of KW for $1,272,000 on May 15 ’25. The CHAIRMAN AND CEO now owns 8,049,517 shares after completing the transaction at $6.36 per share. On Mar 19 ’25, another insider, ZAX STANLEY R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 41,000 shares for $8.56 each. As a result, the insider paid 350,960 and bolstered with 547,400 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KW now has a Market Capitalization of 1187317120 and an Enterprise Value of 6326317056. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.903 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.261.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KW is 1.21, which has changed by -0.22710949 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KW has reached a high of $11.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.36%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.66%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KW traded 875.28K shares on average per day over the past three months and 629550 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 137.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.97M. Insiders hold about 14.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.08% stake in the company. Shares short for KW as of 1756425600 were 3715543 with a Short Ratio of 4.24, compared to 1753920000 on 3599711. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3715543 and a Short% of Float of 6.0599998.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.48, KW has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.054794516The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.08.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 1.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and $0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.12 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $232.96M. There is a high estimate of $232.96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $232.96M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $922.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $922.13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $922.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $531.4MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $957.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $957.51M and the low estimate is $957.51M.