Stock Surge: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) Closes at $451.73, Marking a -2.06 Increase/Decrease

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

In the latest session, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) closed at $451.73 down -2.06% from its previous closing price of $461.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.45 million shares were traded. ALNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $463.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $450.7.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.75 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.36.

On August 04, 2025, Oppenheimer Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Perform but kept the price unchanged to $490.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 ’25 when Reitan Colleen F sold 18,000 shares for $467.60 per share. The transaction valued at 8,416,730 led to the insider holds 775 shares of the business.

Reitan Colleen F bought 18,000 shares of ALNY for $8,300,070 on Sep 09 ’25. On Aug 29 ’25, another insider, Tanguler Tolga, who serves as the EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 3,474 shares for $448.37 each. As a result, the insider received 1,557,649 and left with 25,992 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALNY now has a Market Capitalization of 59211669504 and an Enterprise Value of 59093815296. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 236.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 24.003 whereas that against EBITDA is -477.769.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALNY is 0.36, which has changed by 0.63474834 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALNY has reached a high of $484.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $205.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.94%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.98%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALNY has traded an average of 1.12M shares per day and 1219170 over the past ten days. A total of 130.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.52M. Insiders hold about 4.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ALNY as of 1756425600 were 3973434 with a Short Ratio of 3.55, compared to 1753920000 on 3238527. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3973434 and a Short% of Float of 4.0.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 13.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.22, with high estimates of $4.34 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.59 and $2.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.86. EPS for the following year is $9.53, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $19.87 and $4.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 24 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $940.86M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.27B to a low estimate of $758M. As of the current estimate, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc’s year-ago sales were $500.92MFor the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.19B. There is a high estimate of $1.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $909M.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.25BBased on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.61B and the low estimate is $2.81B.