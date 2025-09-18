Stock Surge: BlackRock Technology and Private Equity Term Trust (BTX) Closes at $6.91, Marking a 0.73 Increase/Decrease

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, BlackRock Technology and Private Equity Term Trust (NYSE: BTX) closed at $6.91 up 0.73% from its previous closing price of $6.86. In other words, the price has increased by $0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.93 million shares were traded. BTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.81.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BlackRock Technology and Private Equity Term Trust’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 07 ’25 when Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 59,630 shares for $7.69 per share. The transaction valued at 458,555 led to the insider holds 60,675,395 shares of the business.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 282,123 shares of BTX for $2,177,990 on Jan 06 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 60,615,765 shares after completing the transaction at $7.72 per share. On Jan 02 ’25, another insider, Saba Capital Management, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 106,617 shares for $7.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 795,363 and bolstered with 60,262,743 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTX now has a Market Capitalization of 806468096. As of this moment, BlackRock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.58.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BTX is 1.34, which has changed by -0.0907895 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BTX has reached a high of $8.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.40%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BTX has traded an average of 673.70K shares per day and 704900 over the past ten days. A total of 213.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.30M. Shares short for BTX as of 1756425600 were 1130727 with a Short Ratio of 0.77, compared to 1753920000 on 1093363.