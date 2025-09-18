Stock Surge: BlackRock Technology and Private Equity Term Trust (BTX) Closes at $6.91, Marking a 0.73 Increase/Decrease

Abby Carey

Business

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, BlackRock Technology and Private Equity Term Trust (NYSE: BTX) closed at $6.91 up 0.73% from its previous closing price of $6.86. In other words, the price has increased by $0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.93 million shares were traded. BTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.81.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BlackRock Technology and Private Equity Term Trust’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 07 ’25 when Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 59,630 shares for $7.69 per share. The transaction valued at 458,555 led to the insider holds 60,675,395 shares of the business.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 282,123 shares of BTX for $2,177,990 on Jan 06 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 60,615,765 shares after completing the transaction at $7.72 per share. On Jan 02 ’25, another insider, Saba Capital Management, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 106,617 shares for $7.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 795,363 and bolstered with 60,262,743 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTX now has a Market Capitalization of 806468096. As of this moment, BlackRock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.58.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BTX is 1.34, which has changed by -0.0907895 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BTX has reached a high of $8.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.40%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BTX has traded an average of 673.70K shares per day and 704900 over the past ten days. A total of 213.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.30M. Shares short for BTX as of 1756425600 were 1130727 with a Short Ratio of 0.77, compared to 1753920000 on 1093363.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.