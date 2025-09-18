Stock Surge: Installed Building Products Inc (IBP) Closes at $258.68, Marking a -1.80 Increase/Decrease

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

In the latest session, Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE: IBP) closed at $258.68 down -1.80% from its previous closing price of $263.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. IBP stock price reached its highest trading level at $273.825 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $255.135.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Installed Building Products Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.31 and its Current Ratio is at 2.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.37.

On August 08, 2025, Loop Capital Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $255.

On April 01, 2025, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $183.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on April 01, 2025, with a $183 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 ’25 when Wheeler Brad A sold 3,186 shares for $275.29 per share. The transaction valued at 877,074 led to the insider holds 8,736 shares of the business.

Jackson Janet E. sold 1,469 shares of IBP for $390,754 on Aug 22 ’25. The Director now owns 6,873 shares after completing the transaction at $266.00 per share. On Aug 14 ’25, another insider, HIRE WILLIAM JEFFREY, who serves as the President of External Affairs of the company, sold 6,500 shares for $265.71 each. As a result, the insider received 1,727,116 and left with 37,999 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IBP now has a Market Capitalization of 7017055744 and an Enterprise Value of 7704609792. As of this moment, Installed’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 30.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.607 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.118.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IBP is 1.87, which has changed by 0.05124557 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IBP has reached a high of $280.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $150.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.41%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IBP has traded an average of 516.81K shares per day and 433790 over the past ten days. A total of 27.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.20M. Insiders hold about 15.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.71% stake in the company. Shares short for IBP as of 1756425600 were 2009709 with a Short Ratio of 3.89, compared to 1753920000 on 2106189. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2009709 and a Short% of Float of 10.84.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Installed Building Products Inc (IBP) is a result of the insights provided by 10.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.48, with high estimates of $2.84 and low estimates of $2.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.85 and $9.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.27. EPS for the following year is $10.68, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $11.21 and $9.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $753.71M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $771M to a low estimate of $738.89M. As of the current estimate, Installed Building Products Inc’s year-ago sales were $760.6MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $716.91M. There is a high estimate of $769.44M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $668M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IBP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.94BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.13B and the low estimate is $2.63B.