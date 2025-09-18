Stock Surge: Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) Closes at $0.52, Marking a -0.86 Increase/Decrease

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ: ORGN) closed at $0.52 down -0.86% from its previous closing price of $0.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. ORGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5357 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5088.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Origin Materials Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.33 and its Current Ratio is at 6.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 14, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $1.50 from $2.50 previously.

On August 16, 2024, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $1.35 to $3.

Craig Hallum Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 11, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $2.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 21 ’25 when Lee Joshua C. sold 3,860 shares for $0.56 per share. The transaction valued at 2,177 led to the insider holds 689,084 shares of the business.

Lee Joshua C. bought 3,860 shares of ORGN for $2,068 on Aug 21 ’25. On Mar 05 ’25, another insider, Lee Joshua C., who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 10,441 shares for $0.85 each. As a result, the insider received 8,926 and left with 692,944 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ORGN now has a Market Capitalization of 77467704 and an Enterprise Value of 14001307. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.488 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.263.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ORGN is 0.87, which has changed by -0.725 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ORGN has reached a high of $1.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -31.54%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ORGN has traded an average of 1.19M shares per day and 715230 over the past ten days. A total of 150.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.68M. Insiders hold about 8.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ORGN as of 1756425600 were 3090627 with a Short Ratio of 2.60, compared to 1753920000 on 3117424. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3090627 and a Short% of Float of 2.1.