Stock Surge: Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Closes at $183.47, Marking a 0.36 Increase/Decrease

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In the latest session, Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) closed at $183.47 up 0.36% from its previous closing price of $182.82. In other words, the price has increased by $0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.83 million shares were traded. THC stock price reached its highest trading level at $186.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $182.52.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tenet Healthcare Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.63 and its Current Ratio is at 1.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.49.

On May 29, 2025, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $195.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on April 15, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $137.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 10 ’25 when Sutaria Saumya sold 78,762 shares for $190.78 per share. The transaction valued at 15,026,139 led to the insider holds 368,683 shares of the business.

Sutaria Saumya bought 78,762 shares of THC for $15,025,892 on Sep 10 ’25. On Aug 28 ’25, another insider, Lynch Christopher S., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8 shares for $183.44 each. As a result, the insider received 1,468 and left with 12,350 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, THC now has a Market Capitalization of 16209758208 and an Enterprise Value of 31312758784. As of this moment, Tenet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.514 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.227.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for THC is 1.51, which has changed by 0.097308636 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, THC has reached a high of $199.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $109.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.65%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, THC has traded an average of 1.39M shares per day and 1322720 over the past ten days. A total of 88.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.20M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.24% stake in the company. Shares short for THC as of 1756425600 were 2343338 with a Short Ratio of 1.69, compared to 1753920000 on 3094404. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2343338 and a Short% of Float of 3.5700000000000003.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.75. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for THC, which recently paid a dividend on 2000-03-13 with an ex-dividend date of 2000-03-13. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2012-10-11 when the company split stock in a 1:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 18.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.09, with high estimates of $4.35 and low estimates of $3.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.34 and $14.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.81. EPS for the following year is $15.87, with 21.0 analysts recommending between $17.56 and $13.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.26B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.35B to a low estimate of $5.19B. As of the current estimate, Tenet Healthcare Corp’s year-ago sales were $5.12BFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.37B. There is a high estimate of $5.52B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.21B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for THC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.66BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.47B and the low estimate is $21.51B.