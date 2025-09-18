Stride Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 138.54, Down -0.55

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The closing price of Stride Inc (NYSE: LRN) was $138.54 for the day, down -0.55% from the previous closing price of $139.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.95 million shares were traded. LRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $140.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $137.265.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LRN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.27 and its Current Ratio is at 5.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on August 20, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $90 from $77 previously.

On August 08, 2024, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $94.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on March 10, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $46.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 ’25 when Rhyu James Jeaho sold 13,961 shares for $162.66 per share. The transaction valued at 2,270,896 led to the insider holds 706,353 shares of the business.

JAMES JEAHO RHYU bought 13,961 shares of LRN for $2,270,933 on Aug 19 ’25. On Feb 13 ’25, another insider, BARRETT FAMILY TRUST, who serves as the Retired from Board of Director of the company, bought 3,500 shares for $139.53 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LRN now has a Market Capitalization of 6044072960 and an Enterprise Value of 6044358144. As of this moment, Stride’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.513 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.934.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LRN is 0.08, which has changed by 0.6432215 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LRN has reached a high of $171.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.30%.

Shares Statistics:

LRN traded an average of 695.68K shares per day over the past three months and 946230 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.36M. Insiders hold about 2.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.94% stake in the company. Shares short for LRN as of 1756425600 were 3730516 with a Short Ratio of 5.36, compared to 1753920000 on 4252576. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3730516 and a Short% of Float of 12.049999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Stride Inc (LRN) reflects the combined expertise of 3.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.61, with high estimates of $2.72 and low estimates of $2.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.35 and $8.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.13. EPS for the following year is $10.01, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $10.15 and $9.9.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $625M to a low estimate of $603.7M. As of the current estimate, Stride Inc’s year-ago sales were $551.08MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $650.65M. There is a high estimate of $659.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $635.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.41BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.96B and the low estimate is $2.83B.