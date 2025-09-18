Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 12.63, Down -3.59

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc’s stock clocked out at $12.63, down -3.59% from its previous closing price of $13.1. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.9 million shares were traded. SNCY stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.605.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SNCY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.59 and its Current Ratio is at 0.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on May 06, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $20 from $14 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 ’25 when Trousdale William sold 1,853 shares for $13.76 per share. The transaction valued at 25,503 led to the insider holds 25,140 shares of the business.

Neale Erin Rose sold 3,515 shares of SNCY for $49,034 on Sep 12 ’25. The SVP, Chief Legal Officer now owns 30,369 shares after completing the transaction at $13.95 per share. On Sep 10 ’25, another insider, Gyurci John, who serves as the Chief Acct. Off. & VP, Finance of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $13.18 each. As a result, the insider received 65,905 and left with 25,109 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNCY now has a Market Capitalization of 673385856 and an Enterprise Value of 1097526912. As of this moment, Sun’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.998 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.181.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SNCY is 1.62, which has changed by 0.084120154 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SNCY has reached a high of $18.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.97%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SNCY traded 994.33K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1113350 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.26M. Insiders hold about 13.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 113.63% stake in the company. Shares short for SNCY as of 1756425600 were 4791977 with a Short Ratio of 4.82, compared to 1753920000 on 4152371. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4791977 and a Short% of Float of 10.93.

Earnings Estimates

The current market rating for Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY) reflects the collective analysis of 7.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.31 and $1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.19. EPS for the following year is $1.85, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $2.05 and $1.55.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $255.93M. It ranges from a high estimate of $261.5M to a low estimate of $254M. As of the current estimate, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $249.47MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $270.94M. There is a high estimate of $275M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $263M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNCY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.27B and the low estimate is $1.17B.