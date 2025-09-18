Sutro Biopharma Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 0.85, Down -4.36

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: STRO) was $0.85 for the day, down -4.36% from the previous closing price of $0.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.53 million shares were traded. STRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9048 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8344.

Ratios:

Our analysis of STRO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.12 and its Current Ratio is at 3.12.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STRO now has a Market Capitalization of 72286936 and an Enterprise Value of -113251056. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.084 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.716.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STRO is 1.62, which has changed by -0.78316325 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STRO has reached a high of $4.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -30.12%.

Shares Statistics:

STRO traded an average of 712.71K shares per day over the past three months and 585440 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 84.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.32M. Insiders hold about 7.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.59% stake in the company. Shares short for STRO as of 1756425600 were 3111092 with a Short Ratio of 4.37, compared to 1753920000 on 3383900. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3111092 and a Short% of Float of 3.6900000000000004.

Earnings Estimates

Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 1.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.12 and -$1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $113.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $98.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $62.04M