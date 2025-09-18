Trading Day Review: Dover Corp (DOV) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $171.45

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of Dover Corp (NYSE: DOV) closed at $171.45 in the last session, down -0.65% from day before closing price of $172.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.72 million shares were traded. DOV stock price reached its highest trading level at $175.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $170.38.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DOV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.35 and its Current Ratio is at 1.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on April 14, 2025, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $185.

On November 13, 2024, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $217.

Wolfe Research Upgraded its Peer Perform to Outperform on October 28, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $227.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 16 ’25 when Cerepak Brad M bought 3,228 shares for $162.95 per share.

Cerepak Brad M bought 14,428 shares of DOV for $3,015,000 on Feb 06 ’25. On Nov 11 ’24, another insider, Cabrera Ivonne M, who serves as the SVP, General Counsel & Secr. of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $204.31 each. As a result, the insider received 510,775 and left with 56,579 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOV now has a Market Capitalization of 23511701504 and an Enterprise Value of 25315952640. As of this moment, Dover’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.234 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.777.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DOV is 1.27, which has changed by -0.10320115 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DOV has reached a high of $222.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $143.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.88%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DOV traded on average about 1.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 917770 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 137.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.46M. Insiders hold about 0.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.59% stake in the company. Shares short for DOV as of 1756425600 were 2276864 with a Short Ratio of 2.22, compared to 1753920000 on 2168667. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2276864 and a Short% of Float of 1.8900000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DOV is 2.07, which was 2.06 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.011937184The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.32. The current Payout Ratio is 10.54% for DOV, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-29 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-29. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2018-05-09 when the company split stock in a 1238:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Dover Corp (DOV) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 16.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.48, with high estimates of $2.53 and low estimates of $2.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.55 and $9.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.47. EPS for the following year is $10.38, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $11.13 and $8.81.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.11B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.15B to a low estimate of $2.08B. As of the current estimate, Dover Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.98BFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.1B. There is a high estimate of $2.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.05B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.75BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.71B and the low estimate is $8.38B.