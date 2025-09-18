Trading Day Review: Gilead Sciences, Inc (GILD) Gains Momentum, Closing at $112.26

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of Gilead Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) closed at $112.26 in the last session, up 1.26% from day before closing price of $110.86. In other words, the price has increased by $1.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.42 million shares were traded. GILD stock price reached its highest trading level at $112.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $111.22.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GILD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.15 and its Current Ratio is at 1.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

On August 08, 2025, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $127.

Needham Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 25, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $133.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when Mercier Johanna sold 3,000 shares for $113.57 per share. The transaction valued at 340,710 led to the insider holds 113,193 shares of the business.

Dickinson Andrew D sold 2,500 shares of GILD for $283,925 on Sep 15 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 159,555 shares after completing the transaction at $113.57 per share. On Sep 15 ’25, another insider, ANDREW DICKINSON, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $113.57 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GILD now has a Market Capitalization of 139292983296 and an Enterprise Value of 156359852032. As of this moment, Gilead’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.417 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.33.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GILD is 0.36, which has changed by 0.3380214 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GILD has reached a high of $121.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.02%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GILD traded on average about 6.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7207220 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.24B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.24B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.06% stake in the company. Shares short for GILD as of 1756425600 were 17562109 with a Short Ratio of 2.59, compared to 1753920000 on 19990775. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17562109 and a Short% of Float of 1.4199998999999999.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GILD is 3.14, which was 3.12 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.028143603The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.91. The current Payout Ratio is 805.23% for GILD, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2013-01-28 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Gilead Sciences, Inc (GILD) is a result of the insights provided by 20.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.11, with high estimates of $2.26 and low estimates of $1.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.35 and $7.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.1. EPS for the following year is $8.6, with 27.0 analysts recommending between $9.21 and $6.42.

Revenue Estimates

According to 19 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.41B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.82B to a low estimate of $7.22B. As of the current estimate, Gilead Sciences, Inc’s year-ago sales were $7.54BFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.6B. There is a high estimate of $7.88B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.47B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GILD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.75BBased on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.97B and the low estimate is $28.79B.