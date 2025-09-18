Trading Day Review: Gilead Sciences, Inc (GILD) Gains Momentum, Closing at $112.26

Abby Carey

Companies

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of Gilead Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) closed at $112.26 in the last session, up 1.26% from day before closing price of $110.86. In other words, the price has increased by $1.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.42 million shares were traded. GILD stock price reached its highest trading level at $112.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $111.22.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GILD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.15 and its Current Ratio is at 1.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

On August 08, 2025, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $127.

Needham Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 25, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $133.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when Mercier Johanna sold 3,000 shares for $113.57 per share. The transaction valued at 340,710 led to the insider holds 113,193 shares of the business.

Dickinson Andrew D sold 2,500 shares of GILD for $283,925 on Sep 15 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 159,555 shares after completing the transaction at $113.57 per share. On Sep 15 ’25, another insider, ANDREW DICKINSON, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $113.57 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GILD now has a Market Capitalization of 139292983296 and an Enterprise Value of 156359852032. As of this moment, Gilead’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.417 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.33.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GILD is 0.36, which has changed by 0.3380214 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GILD has reached a high of $121.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.02%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GILD traded on average about 6.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7207220 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.24B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.24B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.06% stake in the company. Shares short for GILD as of 1756425600 were 17562109 with a Short Ratio of 2.59, compared to 1753920000 on 19990775. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17562109 and a Short% of Float of 1.4199998999999999.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GILD is 3.14, which was 3.12 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.028143603The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.91. The current Payout Ratio is 805.23% for GILD, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2013-01-28 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Gilead Sciences, Inc (GILD) is a result of the insights provided by 20.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.11, with high estimates of $2.26 and low estimates of $1.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.35 and $7.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.1. EPS for the following year is $8.6, with 27.0 analysts recommending between $9.21 and $6.42.

Revenue Estimates

According to 19 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.41B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.82B to a low estimate of $7.22B. As of the current estimate, Gilead Sciences, Inc’s year-ago sales were $7.54BFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.6B. There is a high estimate of $7.88B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.47B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GILD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.75BBased on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.97B and the low estimate is $28.79B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.