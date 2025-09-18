Trading Day Review: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) Gains Momentum, Closing at $125.59

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of Kimberly-Clark Corp (NASDAQ: KMB) closed at $125.59 in the last session, up 0.44% from day before closing price of $125.04. In other words, the price has increased by $0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.3 million shares were traded. KMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $126.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $125.32.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KMB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 65.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.56 and its Current Ratio is at 0.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.09.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 ’25 when Hicks Zackery A bought 15,038 shares for $133.37 per share.

Hicks Zackery A sold 15,038 shares of KMB for $2,006,117 on Aug 04 ’25. The Chief Digital & Technology Off now owns 14,321 shares after completing the transaction at $133.40 per share. On May 02 ’25, another insider, Chen Katy, who serves as the President, Int’l Personal Care of the company, sold 740 shares for $129.70 each. As a result, the insider received 95,978 and left with 3,997 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KMB now has a Market Capitalization of 41668239360 and an Enterprise Value of 48444243968. As of this moment, Kimberly-Clark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 32.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.457 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.659.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KMB is 0.31, which has changed by -0.10356885 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KMB has reached a high of $150.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $124.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.00%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KMB traded on average about 2.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2241140 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 331.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 331.15M. Insiders hold about 0.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.87% stake in the company. Shares short for KMB as of 1756425600 were 5569182 with a Short Ratio of 2.37, compared to 1753920000 on 4819771. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5569182 and a Short% of Float of 1.8800000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for KMB is 6.26, which was 4.96 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03966731The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.51. The current Payout Ratio is 64.62% for KMB, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-05 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-05. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2014-11-03 when the company split stock in a 1043:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) is currently being evaluated by 14.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.82, with high estimates of $1.94 and low estimates of $1.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.6 and $7.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.52. EPS for the following year is $7.71, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $8.15 and $7.29.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.18B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.25B to a low estimate of $4.14B. As of the current estimate, Kimberly-Clark Corp’s year-ago sales were $4.95BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.15B. There is a high estimate of $4.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.1B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KMB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.06BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.1B and the low estimate is $16.72B.