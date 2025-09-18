Trading Day Review: Ovintiv Inc (OVV) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $41.96

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Ovintiv Inc (NYSE: OVV) closed at $41.96 in the last session, down -0.92% from day before closing price of $42.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.96 million shares were traded. OVV stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.475.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OVV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 539.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.43 and its Current Ratio is at 0.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 04 ’25 when NANCE STEVEN W sold 5,501 shares for $38.18 per share. The transaction valued at 210,028 led to the insider holds 36,632 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OVV now has a Market Capitalization of 10785286144 and an Enterprise Value of 17361285120. As of this moment, Ovintiv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.939 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.917.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OVV is 0.99, which has changed by 0.039128304 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OVV has reached a high of $47.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.76%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OVV traded on average about 3.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3261900 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 257.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 255.78M. Insiders hold about 0.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.50% stake in the company. Shares short for OVV as of 1756425600 were 8334377 with a Short Ratio of 2.61, compared to 1753920000 on 7595316. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8334377 and a Short% of Float of 4.2700000000000005.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for OVV is 1.20, which was 1.2 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.028335303The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.24. The current Payout Ratio is 28.52% for OVV, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2020-01-27 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 12.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Ovintiv Inc (OVV) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.42, with high estimates of $2.17 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.96 and $4.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.09. EPS for the following year is $6.02, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $9.06 and $2.83.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.99B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.34B to a low estimate of $1.78B. As of the current estimate, Ovintiv Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.32BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.06B. There is a high estimate of $2.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.71B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OVV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.15BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.1B and the low estimate is $6.8B.