Trading Day Review: Shell Plc ADR (SHEL) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $71.41

The price of Shell Plc ADR (NYSE: SHEL) closed at $71.41 in the last session, down -1.27% from day before closing price of $72.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.58 million shares were traded. SHEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.115 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.07.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SHEL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.07 and its Current Ratio is at 1.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Melius on August 20, 2025, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHEL now has a Market Capitalization of 207803039744 and an Enterprise Value of 467144507392. As of this moment, Shell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.717 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.674.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SHEL is 0.38, which has changed by 0.032384038 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SHEL has reached a high of $74.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.96%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SHEL traded on average about 4.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4988062 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.94B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.92B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.06% stake in the company. Shares short for SHEL as of 1756425600 were 9696836 with a Short Ratio of 2.23, compared to 1753920000 on 10784490. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9696836 and a Short% of Float of 0.58.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SHEL is 2.84, which was 1.418 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.01960459The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.86. The current Payout Ratio is 54.39% for SHEL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1997-06-30 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.34, with high estimates of $1.62 and low estimates of $0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.84 and $5.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.34. EPS for the following year is $6.86, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $10.9 and $5.36.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $70.5B. It ranges from a high estimate of $84.99B to a low estimate of $63.48B. As of the current estimate, Shell Plc ADR’s year-ago sales were $71.09BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $64.17B. There is a high estimate of $67.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $60.16B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $291.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $246.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $272.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $284.31BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $277.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $334.39B and the low estimate is $242.23B.