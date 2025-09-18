Trading Day Triumph: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI) Ends at $10.51, a -0.10 Surge/Plunge

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (NYSE: ARI) closed the day trading at $10.51 down -0.10% from the previous closing price of $10.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.97 million shares were traded. ARI stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.49.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ARI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.13 and its Current Ratio is at 0.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.21.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when ROTHSTEIN STUART sold 52,073 shares for $10.78 per share. The transaction valued at 561,269 led to the insider holds 281,781 shares of the business.

STUART A ROTHSTEIN bought 52,073 shares of ARI for $564,471 on Sep 15 ’25. On Jun 16 ’25, another insider, ROTHSTEIN STUART, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 52,074 shares for $9.83 each. As a result, the insider received 511,820 and left with 333,854 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARI now has a Market Capitalization of 1460299648 and an Enterprise Value of 9156265984. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 33.444.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARI is 1.67, which has changed by 0.0713557 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARI has reached a high of $11.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.42%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ARI traded about 1.03M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ARI traded about 796940 shares per day. A total of 138.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.40M. Insiders hold about 1.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.98% stake in the company. Shares short for ARI as of 1756425600 were 3158778 with a Short Ratio of 3.07, compared to 1753920000 on 3608487. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3158778 and a Short% of Float of 3.18.

Dividends & Splits

ARI’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.86, up from 1.0 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.09505703The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.24.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 5.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.09 and $0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.85. EPS for the following year is $1.0, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.25 and $0.55.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $49.15M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $49.3M to a low estimate of $49M. As of the current estimate, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc’s year-ago sales were $47.04MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $49.2M. There is a high estimate of $49.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $48.6M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $200.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $180.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $190.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $198.98MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $223.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $223.2M and the low estimate is $223.2M.