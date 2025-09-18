Trading Day Triumph: Cal-Maine Foods, Inc (CALM) Ends at $103.52, a 0.50 Surge/Plunge

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc (NASDAQ: CALM) closed the day trading at $103.52 up 0.50% from the previous closing price of $103.01. In other words, the price has increased by $0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.83 million shares were traded. CALM stock price reached its highest trading level at $104.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.94.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CALM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.42 and its Current Ratio is at 6.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on August 14, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $110.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 ’25 when BAKER ADOLPHUS B sold 1,147,350 shares for $90.60 per share. The transaction valued at 103,949,910 led to the insider holds 230,570 shares of the business.

BAKER ADOLPHUS B sold 140,266 shares of CALM for $12,708,100 on Apr 17 ’25. The Board Chair now owns 1,319,034 shares after completing the transaction at $90.60 per share. On Jan 14 ’25, another insider, Poole James E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 909 shares for $109.97 each. As a result, the insider received 99,963 and left with 9,261 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CALM now has a Market Capitalization of 5020458496 and an Enterprise Value of 3633749760. As of this moment, Cal-Maine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.853 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.208.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CALM is 0.24, which has changed by 0.40480387 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CALM has reached a high of $126.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.74%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CALM traded about 857.19K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CALM traded about 683850 shares per day. A total of 48.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.49M. Insiders hold about 12.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.71% stake in the company. Shares short for CALM as of 1756425600 were 4893929 with a Short Ratio of 5.71, compared to 1753920000 on 5669814. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4893929 and a Short% of Float of 12.109999.

Dividends & Splits

CALM’s forward annual dividend rate is 8.36, up from 8.357 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.081128046The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.87. The current Payout Ratio is 27.15% for CALM, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-04 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-04. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2014-11-03 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc (CALM) is currently in the spotlight, with 2 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.47, with high estimates of $4.83 and low estimates of $4.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.53 and $14.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.77. EPS for the following year is $7.32, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $8.0 and $6.64.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $931.61M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $955.94M to a low estimate of $908.7M. As of the current estimate, Cal-Maine Foods, Inc’s year-ago sales were $785.87MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $992.83M. There is a high estimate of $1.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $920M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CALM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.26BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.36B and the low estimate is $3.07B.