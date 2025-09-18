Trading Day Triumph: JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD) Ends at $5.86, a -6.24 Surge/Plunge

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc (NYSE: JELD) closed the day trading at $5.86 down -6.24% from the previous closing price of $6.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.46 million shares were traded. JELD stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.83.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of JELD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.04 and its Current Ratio is at 1.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on January 08, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $9 from $15 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 06 ’25 when Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares for $4.26 per share. The transaction valued at 639,030 led to the insider holds 13,250,853 shares of the business.

Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 25,100 shares of JELD for $128,007 on Apr 24 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 13,131,300 shares after completing the transaction at $5.10 per share. On Apr 23 ’25, another insider, Turtle Creek Asset Management, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 2,856 shares for $5.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,566 and bolstered with 13,111,295 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JELD now has a Market Capitalization of 500462720 and an Enterprise Value of 1739515648. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.507 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.942.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JELD is 1.75, which has changed by -0.63283205 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JELD has reached a high of $16.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.52%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, JELD traded about 1.65M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, JELD traded about 1137530 shares per day. A total of 85.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.27M. Insiders hold about 2.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.46% stake in the company. Shares short for JELD as of 1756425600 were 1686049 with a Short Ratio of 1.02, compared to 1753920000 on 2785888. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1686049 and a Short% of Float of 4.0900003.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD) is currently being evaluated by a team of 8.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $1.0 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $823.58M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $840.78M to a low estimate of $804.9M. As of the current estimate, JELD-WEN Holding Inc’s year-ago sales were $934.7MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $820.36M. There is a high estimate of $829.88M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $805.4M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JELD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.78BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.42B and the low estimate is $3.2B.