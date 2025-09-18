Trading Day Triumph: Metsera Inc (MTSR) Ends at $32.84, a -1.23 Surge/Plunge

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

Metsera Inc (NASDAQ: MTSR) closed the day trading at $32.84 down -1.23% from the previous closing price of $33.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.3 million shares were traded. MTSR stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.62.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MTSR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.26 and its Current Ratio is at 5.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Leerink Partners on September 09, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $77.

On June 20, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $65.

On February 25, 2025, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $56.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on February 25, 2025, with a $56 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when FMR LLC sold 268 shares for $36.00 per share. The transaction valued at 9,648 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Burow Kristina bought 2,222,222 shares of MTSR for $39,999,996 on Feb 03 ’25. The Director now owns 18,503,128 shares after completing the transaction at $18.00 per share. On Feb 03 ’25, another insider, BERNS PAUL L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 789,998 shares for $18.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,219,964 and bolstered with 8,313,680 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTSR now has a Market Capitalization of 3450023936 and an Enterprise Value of 2920168960.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTSR has reached a high of $47.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.16%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MTSR traded about 1.24M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MTSR traded about 1643090 shares per day. A total of 104.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.56M. Insiders hold about 55.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.52% stake in the company. Shares short for MTSR as of 1756425600 were 9114672 with a Short Ratio of 7.34, compared to 1753920000 on 10156379. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9114672 and a Short% of Float of 65.13999700000001.