Trading Day Triumph: Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) Ends at $6.15, a -0.81 Surge/Plunge

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SGMT) closed the day trading at $6.15 down -0.81% from the previous closing price of $6.2. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.57 million shares were traded. SGMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.05.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SGMT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.47 and its Current Ratio is at 17.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on August 11, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 ’25 when Happel David sold 65,478 shares for $9.13 per share. The transaction valued at 598,115 led to the insider holds 689,722 shares of the business.

Martins Eduardo Bruno sold 8,277 shares of SGMT for $75,607 on Jul 21 ’25. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 106,936 shares after completing the transaction at $9.13 per share. On Jul 21 ’25, another insider, Rozek Elizabeth, who serves as the General Counsel and CCO of the company, sold 10,780 shares for $9.13 each. As a result, the insider received 98,471 and left with 183,726 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SGMT now has a Market Capitalization of 200007840 and an Enterprise Value of 74752832.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SGMT is 3.33, which has changed by 0.875 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SGMT has reached a high of $11.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -25.80%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.21%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SGMT traded about 818.20K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SGMT traded about 445290 shares per day. A total of 30.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.13M. Insiders hold about 19.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.63% stake in the company. Shares short for SGMT as of 1756425600 were 2412557 with a Short Ratio of 2.95, compared to 1753920000 on 3211457. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2412557 and a Short% of Float of 8.4.