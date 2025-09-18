Upward Trajectory: Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $4.9

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The closing price of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) was $4.9 for the day, down -1.21% from the previous closing price of $4.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.85 million shares were traded. ALDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.1051 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.88.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALDX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.82 and its Current Ratio is at 2.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 13 ’25 when Alfieri Michael bought 2,500 shares for $5.30 per share. The transaction valued at 13,250 led to the insider holds 2,500 shares of the business.

Machatha Stephen sold 22,073 shares of ALDX for $113,713 on Aug 11 ’25. The Chief Development Officer now owns 221,799 shares after completing the transaction at $5.15 per share. On Aug 12 ’25, another insider, Machatha Stephen, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 22,074 shares for $5.26 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALDX now has a Market Capitalization of 294223104 and an Enterprise Value of 227859360.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALDX is 0.83, which has changed by -0.18874174 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALDX has reached a high of $7.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.75%.

Shares Statistics:

ALDX traded an average of 1.03M shares per day over the past three months and 955000 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.17M. Insiders hold about 2.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.75% stake in the company. Shares short for ALDX as of 1756425600 were 5286478 with a Short Ratio of 5.12, compared to 1753920000 on 5034432. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5286478 and a Short% of Float of 9.07.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 4.0 analysts analyze and rate the current performance of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.66. EPS for the following year is $0.59, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.67 and -$0.44.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $79.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $168M and the low estimate is $16M.