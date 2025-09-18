Upward Trajectory: BARK Inc (BARK) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $0.82

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The closing price of BARK Inc (NYSE: BARK) was $0.82 for the day, down -0.77% from the previous closing price of $0.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.82 million shares were traded. BARK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8455 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.812.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BARK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.79 and its Current Ratio is at 1.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on March 05, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $1.90 from $1.54 previously.

On December 19, 2023, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $1.34.

Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 09, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3.50 to $1.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 ’25 when Ibrahim Zahir bought 58,823 shares for $0.86 per share. The transaction valued at 50,523 led to the insider holds 364,378 shares of the business.

Ibrahim Zahir bought 50,000 shares of BARK for $78,865 on Nov 13 ’24. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 250,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.58 per share. On Jun 09 ’25, another insider, Ibrahim Zahir, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 55,555 shares for $0.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,883 and bolstered with 305,555 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BARK now has a Market Capitalization of 139304160 and an Enterprise Value of 138524160. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.294 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.218.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BARK is 1.88, which has changed by -0.50898206 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BARK has reached a high of $2.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -39.99%.

Shares Statistics:

BARK traded an average of 886.22K shares per day over the past three months and 673600 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 169.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.33M. Insiders hold about 42.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.09% stake in the company. Shares short for BARK as of 1756425600 were 10556733 with a Short Ratio of 11.91, compared to 1753920000 on 10331066. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10556733 and a Short% of Float of 8.48.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of BARK Inc (BARK) is the result of assessments by 2.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $105M to a low estimate of $102M. As of the current estimate, BARK Inc’s year-ago sales were $126.11MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $106.47M. There is a high estimate of $107M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $106M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BARK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $413.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $412.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $412.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $484.18MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $438.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $444.3M and the low estimate is $428.54M.