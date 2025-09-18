Upward Trajectory: LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $57.5

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ: LGIH) was $57.5 for the day, down -2.41% from the previous closing price of $58.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.67 million shares were traded. LGIH stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.815.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LGIH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.46 and its Current Ratio is at 18.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

On September 09, 2024, Wedbush Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $97 to $125.

Seaport Research Partners Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on August 05, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $85.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 11 ’25 when Lipar Eric Thomas sold 3,489 shares for $75.94 per share. The transaction valued at 264,955 led to the insider holds 634,978 shares of the business.

Snider Michael Larry sold 1,105 shares of LGIH for $83,914 on Mar 10 ’25. The President and COO now owns 27,102 shares after completing the transaction at $75.94 per share. On Mar 10 ’25, another insider, Snider Michael Larry, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,105 shares for $76.02 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LGIH now has a Market Capitalization of 1325756544 and an Enterprise Value of 3012721408. As of this moment, LGI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.474 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.404.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LGIH is 1.80, which has changed by -0.534413 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LGIH has reached a high of $125.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.54%.

Shares Statistics:

LGIH traded an average of 404.78K shares per day over the past three months and 410340 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 23.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.16M. Insiders hold about 12.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.04% stake in the company. Shares short for LGIH as of 1756425600 were 2931694 with a Short Ratio of 7.24, compared to 1753920000 on 3304884. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2931694 and a Short% of Float of 17.43.

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) involves the perspectives of 5.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.32, with high estimates of $1.56 and low estimates of $0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.23 and $3.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.97. EPS for the following year is $5.15, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $5.73 and $4.31.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $461.6M to a low estimate of $405.68M. As of the current estimate, LGI Homes Inc’s year-ago sales were $651.85MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $502.89M. There is a high estimate of $522.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $442.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LGIH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.2BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.15B and the low estimate is $1.89B.