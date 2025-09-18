Upward Trajectory: RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (RICK) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $25.8

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The closing price of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RICK) was $25.8 for the day, down -10.39% from the previous closing price of $28.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.99 million shares were traded. RICK stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.473 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.15.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RICK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.83 and its Current Ratio is at 0.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on November 29, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $120.

On February 01, 2022, Noble Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $100.

On December 02, 2016, Sidoti started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.Sidoti initiated its Buy rating on December 02, 2016, with a $27 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 ’25 when LANGAN ERIC SCOTT bought 1,370 shares for $36.74 per share. The transaction valued at 50,336 led to the insider holds 706,370 shares of the business.

LANGAN ERIC SCOTT bought 1,000 shares of RICK for $39,830 on May 22 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 705,000 shares after completing the transaction at $39.83 per share. On Mar 13 ’25, another insider, Elaine Johnson Martin, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 106 shares for $44.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,664 and bolstered with 11,751 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RICK now has a Market Capitalization of 224987888 and an Enterprise Value of 468077888. As of this moment, RCI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.661 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.868.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RICK is 1.19, which has changed by -0.4469453 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RICK has reached a high of $61.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -29.44%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -41.62%.

Shares Statistics:

RICK traded an average of 98.92K shares per day over the past three months and 421700 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 8.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.99M. Insiders hold about 8.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.46% stake in the company. Shares short for RICK as of 1756425600 were 589817 with a Short Ratio of 5.96, compared to 1753920000 on 582687. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 589817 and a Short% of Float of 8.37.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.28, RICK has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.009725599The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.39. The current Payout Ratio is 76.80% for RICK, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-16 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-16. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1999-03-16 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.