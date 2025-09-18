Upward Trajectory: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $123.36

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The closing price of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) was $123.36 for the day, down -1.72% from the previous closing price of $125.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.24 million shares were traded. SFM stock price reached its highest trading level at $126.845 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $123.0.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SFM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 45.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

On August 05, 2025, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $180.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 01, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $190.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 ’25 when Bahrenburg James H sold 4,292 shares for $137.06 per share. The transaction valued at 588,262 led to the insider holds 9,167 shares of the business.

Hamilton Dustin sold 7,200 shares of SFM for $1,000,440 on Sep 11 ’25. The Chief Stores Officer now owns 16,349 shares after completing the transaction at $138.95 per share. On Sep 11 ’25, another insider, DUSTIN HAMILTON, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 7,200 shares for $138.95 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SFM now has a Market Capitalization of 12055499776 and an Enterprise Value of 13549927424. As of this moment, Sprouts’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.613 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.312.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SFM is 0.81, which has changed by 0.16995442 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SFM has reached a high of $182.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.39%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.40%.

Shares Statistics:

SFM traded an average of 1.92M shares per day over the past three months and 2016080 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 97.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.19M. Insiders hold about 0.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.01% stake in the company. Shares short for SFM as of 1756425600 were 6967778 with a Short Ratio of 3.62, compared to 1753920000 on 6182448. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6967778 and a Short% of Float of 9.56.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) is currently drawing attention from 15.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.0, with high estimates of $1.03 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.4 and $5.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.33. EPS for the following year is $6.1, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $6.38 and $5.8.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.25B to a low estimate of $2.21B. As of the current estimate, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.95BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.22B. There is a high estimate of $2.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.18B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.72BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.09B and the low estimate is $9.63B.