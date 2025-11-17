3D Systems Corp (DDD) Close at $2.16 on Friday

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.69 million shares were traded. DDD stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.07.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DDD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.73 and its Current Ratio is at 2.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on February 13, 2024, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.50.

On August 17, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $8.

Lake Street reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on March 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $36 to $29.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 17 ’24 when GRAVES JEFFREY A bought 60,000 shares for $3.85 per share. The transaction valued at 231,000 led to the insider holds 1,091,782 shares of the business.

HULL CHARLES W sold 115,971 shares of DDD for $447,648 on Dec 17 ’24. The EVP & Chief Technology Officer now owns 331,955 shares after completing the transaction at $3.86 per share. On Dec 17 ’24, another insider, HULL CHARLES W, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 115,971 shares for $3.96 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DDD now has a Market Capitalization of 278074112 and an Enterprise Value of 373541120. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.954 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.077.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DDD is 1.92, which has changed by -0.2702703 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DDD has reached a high of $5.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -21.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.91%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DDD traded on average about 4.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3141480 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 128.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.83M. Insiders hold about 4.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DDD as of 1761868800 were 37091345 with a Short Ratio of 8.75, compared to 1759190400 on 36204086. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 37091345 and a Short% of Float of 30.37.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 3.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of 3D Systems Corp (DDD) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.44.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $97.99M. It ranges from a high estimate of $98.5M to a low estimate of $96.75M. As of. The current estimate, 3D Systems Corp’s year-ago sales were $111.02MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $90.6M. There is a high estimate of $91.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $89.3M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DDD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $379.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $377.38M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $378.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $440.12MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $383.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $398M and the low estimate is $371.43M.