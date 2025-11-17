Analytical Lens: Exploring Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The closing price of Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) was $338.52 for the day, up 0.83% from the previous closing price of $335.74. In other words, the price has increased by $0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.73 million shares were traded. CEG stock price reached its highest trading level at $351.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $326.83.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CEG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.34 and its Current Ratio is at 1.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on October 28, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $478.

On October 08, 2025, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $407.

On September 22, 2025, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $401.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 20 ’25 when Bauer Matthew N sold 4,000 shares for $310.40 per share. The transaction valued at 1,241,581 led to the insider holds 6,587 shares of the business.

MATTHEW BAUER bought 4,000 shares of CEG for $1,241,581 on Feb 20 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CEG now has a Market Capitalization of 105716432896 and an Enterprise Value of 111136440320. As of this moment, Constellation’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.474 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.685.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CEG is 1.17, which has changed by 0.4700365 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CEG has reached a high of $412.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $161.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.53%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.27%.

Shares Statistics:

CEG traded an average of 2.52M shares per day over the past three months and 3120940 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 312.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 311.67M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.04% stake in the company. Shares short for CEG as of 1761868800 were 4937372 with a Short Ratio of 1.96, compared to 1759190400 on 6813484. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4937372 and a Short% of Float of 1.7999999999999998.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 5.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.51, with high estimates of $2.81 and low estimates of $1.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.48 and $8.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.33. EPS for the following year is $11.32, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $12.77 and $9.58.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.69B to a low estimate of $5.66B. As of. The current estimate, Constellation Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.38BFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.9B. There is a high estimate of $11.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.8B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CEG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.57BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.3B and the low estimate is $24.55B.