Analytical Lens: Exploring GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The closing price of GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WGS) was $128.06 for the day, down -1.76% from the previous closing price of $130.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. WGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $133.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $119.43.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WGS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 239.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.59 and its Current Ratio is at 2.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on October 20, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $155.

On July 09, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $110.

On May 15, 2025, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $88.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on May 15, 2025, with a $88 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 29 ’25 when Stueland Katherine sold 2,158 shares for $136.54 per share. The transaction valued at 294,654 led to the insider holds 3,436 shares of the business.

Feeley Kevin sold 388 shares of WGS for $52,978 on Oct 29 ’25. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 3,757 shares after completing the transaction at $136.54 per share. On Sep 30 ’25, another insider, Stueland Katherine, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, sold 12,858 shares for $108.17 each. As a result, the insider received 1,390,911 and left with 1,720 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WGS now has a Market Capitalization of 3764185856 and an Enterprise Value of 3659603712. As of this moment, GeneDx’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2123.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 292.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 24.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.099 whereas that against EBITDA is 105.577.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WGS is 2.07, which has changed by 0.80112517 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WGS has reached a high of $147.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.63%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.65%.

Shares Statistics:

WGS traded an average of 571.15K shares per day over the past three months and 537760 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.33M. Insiders hold about 12.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.34% stake in the company. Shares short for WGS as of 1761868800 were 3504577 with a Short Ratio of 6.14, compared to 1759190400 on 2821919. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3504577 and a Short% of Float of 24.159999.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.56 and $1.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.41. EPS for the following year is $0.74, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $2.24 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $122.1M to a low estimate of $119.46M. As of. The current estimate, GeneDx Holdings Corp’s year-ago sales were $95.64MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $115.37M. There is a high estimate of $119.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $102.8M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $428.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $426M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $427.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $305.45MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $522.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $545.6M and the low estimate is $480.3M.