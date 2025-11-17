Analytical Lens: Exploring P10 Inc (PX)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of P10 Inc (NYSE: PX) was $9.91 for the day, up 0.30% from the previous closing price of $9.88. In other words, the price has increased by $0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.62 million shares were traded. PX stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.74.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.72 and its Current Ratio is at 1.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 07, 2025, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $15 from $14 previously.

On August 21, 2024, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $10 to $10.50.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on March 04, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 26 ’25 when Abell Alexander I. sold 25,000 shares for $11.25 per share. The transaction valued at 281,170 led to the insider holds 300,000 shares of the business.

Williams Mel sold 66,218 shares of PX for $796,271 on Sep 23 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 4,018,995 shares after completing the transaction at $12.03 per share. On Sep 23 ’25, another insider, Poston Edwin A., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $12.07 each. As a result, the insider received 301,750 and left with 2,398,531 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PX now has a Market Capitalization of 1086949120 and an Enterprise Value of 1526341504. As of this moment, P10’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 74.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.066 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.056.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PX is 0.52, which has changed by -0.18099171 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PX has reached a high of $14.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.15%.

Shares Statistics:

PX traded an average of 427.96K shares per day over the past three months and 566990 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 77.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.79M. Insiders hold about 46.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.12% stake in the company. Shares short for PX as of 1761868800 were 3469329 with a Short Ratio of 8.11, compared to 1759190400 on 3570990. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3469329 and a Short% of Float of 4.67.