Analytical Lens: Exploring Tesla Inc (TSLA)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) was $404.35 for the day, up 0.59% from the previous closing price of $401.99. In other words, the price has increased by $0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 105.02 million shares were traded. TSLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $412.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $382.78.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TSLA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 196.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.67 and its Current Ratio is at 2.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on October 29, 2025, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $471 from $341 previously.

On October 23, 2025, Truist reiterated its Hold rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $280 to $406.

Mizuho reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on October 23, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $450 to $485.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when MURDOCH JAMES R sold 60,000 shares for $422.68 per share. The transaction valued at 25,360,800 led to the insider holds 637,031 shares of the business.

James Murdoch bought 60,000 shares of TSLA for $23,756,400 on Sep 15 ’25. On Sep 12 ’25, another insider, Musk Elon, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 2,568,732 shares for $389.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 999,959,042 and bolstered with 413,362,808 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TSLA now has a Market Capitalization of 1344795049984 and an Enterprise Value of 1317682020352. As of this moment, Tesla’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 270.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 182.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 30.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.779 whereas that against EBITDA is 122.37.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TSLA is 1.89, which has changed by 0.1936884 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TSLA has reached a high of $488.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $214.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.46%.

Shares Statistics:

TSLA traded an average of 87.36M shares per day over the past three months and 89077790 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.32B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.81B. Insiders hold about 15.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.71% stake in the company. Shares short for TSLA as of 1761868800 were 72221014 with a Short Ratio of 0.83, compared to 1759190400 on 76816175. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 72221014 and a Short% of Float of 2.48.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Tesla Inc (TSLA) reflects the combined expertise of 26.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.03 and $1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.65. EPS for the following year is $2.27, with 35.0 analysts recommending between $3.8 and $1.33.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 28 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $28.91B to a low estimate of $21.93B. As of. The current estimate, Tesla Inc’s year-ago sales were $25.71BFor the next quarter, 28 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.69B. There is a high estimate of $27.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.14B.

A total of 47 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $99.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $87.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $94.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $97.69BBased on 48 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $109.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $143.07B and the low estimate is $96.39B.