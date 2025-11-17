Analytical Lens: Exploring Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The closing price of Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) was $1.08 for the day, down -4.42% from the previous closing price of $1.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 58.99 million shares were traded. TLRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.125 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.06.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TLRY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.56 and its Current Ratio is at 2.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on April 05, 2024, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $2.75 from $2.25 previously.

On November 02, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $3.90.

The Benchmark Company Downgraded its Hold to Sell on July 29, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 31 ’25 when Gendel Mitchell bought 6,000 shares for $0.58 per share. The transaction valued at 3,496 led to the insider holds 698,287 shares of the business.

SIMON IRWIN D bought 165,000 shares of TLRY for $100,106 on Jul 30 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 3,941,633 shares after completing the transaction at $0.61 per share. On Jul 30 ’25, another insider, Merton Carl A, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 33,500 shares for $0.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,939 and bolstered with 798,069 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TLRY now has a Market Capitalization of 1280693760 and an Enterprise Value of 1248052224. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.502 whereas that against EBITDA is 43.229.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TLRY is 1.76, which has changed by -0.18181819 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TLRY has reached a high of $2.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.44%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.01%.

Shares Statistics:

TLRY traded an average of 74.22M shares per day over the past three months and 41287480 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.12B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.11B. Insiders hold about 0.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.99% stake in the company. Shares short for TLRY as of 1761868800 were 100396466 with a Short Ratio of 1.35, compared to 1759190400 on 132830406. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 100396466 and a Short% of Float of 9.0100005.

Earnings Estimates

Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 1.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 6.0 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $214.3M to a low estimate of $207.74M. As of. The current estimate, Tilray Brands Inc’s year-ago sales were $210.95MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $201.26M. There is a high estimate of $214.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $190.5M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TLRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $878.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $842.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $863.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $821.31MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $901.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $930.77M and the low estimate is $868.4M.