Analytical Overview: Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, Blue Owl Capital Inc’s stock clocked out at $14.62, down -1.35% from its previous closing price of $14.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10.71 million shares were traded. OWL stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.38.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OWL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 166.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.25 and its Current Ratio is at 1.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.65.

On May 20, 2025, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $23.

On February 24, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $29.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on February 24, 2025, with a $29 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when NBSH Blue Investments II, LLC bought 2,063,007 shares for $18.39 per share.

Blue Owl Exchange LP bought 1,450,000 shares of OWL for $26,854,000 on Sep 02 ’25. On Jun 02 ’25, another insider, NBSH Blue Investments II, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 4,201,177 shares for $18.55 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OWL now has a Market Capitalization of 23166820352 and an Enterprise Value of 17241688064. As of this moment, Blue’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 324.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 21.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.279 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.411.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OWL is 1.12, which has changed by -0.3665511 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OWL has reached a high of $26.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.69%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OWL traded 11.20M shares on average per day over the past three months and 14021430 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 664.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 601.49M. Insiders hold about 8.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.65% stake in the company. Shares short for OWL as of 1761868800 were 56813545 with a Short Ratio of 5.07, compared to 1759190400 on 46712521. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 56813545 and a Short% of Float of 9.45.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) reflects the combined expertise of 14.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.84 and $0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.83. EPS for the following year is $0.99, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $1.04 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $710.68M. It ranges from a high estimate of $730.6M to a low estimate of $675.16M. As of. The current estimate, Blue Owl Capital Inc’s year-ago sales were $595.68MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $736.22M. There is a high estimate of $764M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $682.61M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OWL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.17BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.31B and the low estimate is $3.07B.