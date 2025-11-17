Analytical Overview: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Brookfield Renewable Corp’s stock clocked out at $42.24, up 0.76% from its previous closing price of $41.92. In other words, the price has increased by $0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.08 million shares were traded. BEPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.6172.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BEPC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.39 and its Current Ratio is at 0.39.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BEPC now has a Market Capitalization of 7537989120 and an Enterprise Value of 39130976256. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.222 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.033.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BEPC is 1.21, which has changed by 0.4056573 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BEPC has reached a high of $45.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.12%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BEPC traded 985.76K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1382040 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 144.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.81M. Insiders hold about 19.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.65% stake in the company. Shares short for BEPC as of 1761868800 were 4251268 with a Short Ratio of 4.31, compared to 1759190400 on 4600236.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.492, BEPC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.47. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.035591606. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.94. The current Payout Ratio is 78.92% for BEPC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-29 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-28. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2020-12-14 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 1.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.53 and -$1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $2.06B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.06B to a low estimate of $2.06B. As of. The current estimate, Brookfield Renewable Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.42B

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BEPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.97BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.76B and the low estimate is $5.93B.