Analytical Overview: Hillman Solutions Corp (HLMN)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Hillman Solutions Corp’s stock clocked out at $8.41, down -1.75% from its previous closing price of $8.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.67 million shares were traded. HLMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.385.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HLMN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 43.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.77 and its Current Ratio is at 2.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on July 14, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 ’25 when Parker Aaron Jerrod sold 4,532 shares for $9.86 per share. The transaction valued at 44,686 led to the insider holds 56,618 shares of the business.

Parker Aaron Jerrod bought 4,532 shares of HLMN for $44,686 on Aug 08 ’25. On May 01 ’25, another insider, Kraft Robert O., who serves as the CFO and Treasurer of the company, bought 140,000 shares for $7.09 each. As a result, the insider paid 992,600 and bolstered with 632,752 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLMN now has a Market Capitalization of 1688799232 and an Enterprise Value of 2405656832. As of this moment, Hillman’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.566 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.713.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HLMN is 1.65, which has changed by -0.21985155 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HLMN has reached a high of $11.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.37%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HLMN traded 1.03M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1225320 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 197.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 193.79M. Insiders hold about 1.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.27% stake in the company. Shares short for HLMN as of 1761868800 were 4993590 with a Short Ratio of 4.87, compared to 1759190400 on 5138993. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4993590 and a Short% of Float of 2.55.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Hillman Solutions Corp (HLMN) reflects the collective analysis of 6.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.61 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.58. EPS for the following year is $0.6, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.65 and $0.49.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $371.81M. It ranges from a high estimate of $375.4M to a low estimate of $367.2M. As of. The current estimate, Hillman Solutions Corp’s year-ago sales were $349.56MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $392.64M. There is a high estimate of $402M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $388M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.47BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.7B and the low estimate is $1.67B.