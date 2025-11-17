Analytical Overview: Nkarta Inc (NKTX)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Nkarta Inc’s stock clocked out at $1.87, down -0.53% from its previous closing price of $1.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.68 million shares were traded. NKTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.83.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NKTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.23 and its Current Ratio is at 15.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

On October 09, 2024, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on August 14, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $16.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 18 ’25 when HASTINGS PAUL J sold 1,790 shares for $1.79 per share. The transaction valued at 3,204 led to the insider holds 320,069 shares of the business.

Shook David sold 8,638 shares of NKTX for $19,004 on Jan 15 ’25. The insider now owns 190,955 shares after completing the transaction at $2.20 per share. On Jan 15 ’25, another insider, Levin Alyssa, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 5,838 shares for $2.20 each. As a result, the insider received 12,844 and left with 102,662 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NKTX now has a Market Capitalization of 133893480 and an Enterprise Value of -72871816.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NKTX is 0.82, which has changed by -0.24899596 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NKTX has reached a high of $3.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.06%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NKTX traded 870.22K shares on average per day over the past three months and 735430 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.55M. Insiders hold about 20.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.43% stake in the company. Shares short for NKTX as of 1761868800 were 9049362 with a Short Ratio of 10.40, compared to 1759190400 on 8546639. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9049362 and a Short% of Float of 16.88.

Earnings Estimates

Nkarta Inc (NKTX) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 3.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.33 and -$1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.34. EPS for the following year is -$1.31, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$1.15 and -$1.5.