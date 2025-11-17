Analytical Overview: Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc (SMA)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc’s stock clocked out at $32.71, up 0.09% from its previous closing price of $32.68. In other words, the price has increased by $0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.57 million shares were traded. SMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.5.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SMA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.99 and its Current Ratio is at 0.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

On June 18, 2025, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $44.

On April 28, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $38.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on April 28, 2025, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 ’25 when Look Nicholas sold 458 shares for $32.85 per share. The transaction valued at 15,045 led to the insider holds 1,613 shares of the business.

Barry James R. bought 600 shares of SMA for $20,130 on Nov 11 ’25. The CFO and Treasurer now owns 3,375 shares after completing the transaction at $33.55 per share. On Apr 03 ’25, another insider, Schwartz H. Michael, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 18,000 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 540,000 and bolstered with 18,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMA now has a Market Capitalization of 2606213632 and an Enterprise Value of 2891926016. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.391 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.305.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMA has reached a high of $39.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.83%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.54%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SMA traded 655.77K shares on average per day over the past three months and 694040 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 31.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.82M. Insiders hold about 44.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.79% stake in the company. Shares short for SMA as of 1761868800 were 2125667 with a Short Ratio of 3.96, compared to 1759190400 on 2854086.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.14 and -$0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.72 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.45M. There is a high estimate of $81.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $54.07M.

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $293.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $349M and the low estimate is $243.74M.