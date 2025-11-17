Analyzing Ratios: DocGo Inc (DCGO)’s Financial Story Unveiled

The price of DocGo Inc (NASDAQ: DCGO) closed at $1.07 in the last session, up 2.88% from day before closing price of $1.04. In other words, the price has increased by $2.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.91 million shares were traded. DCGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0001.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DCGO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.59 and its Current Ratio is at 2.59. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

On February 28, 2025, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5 to $2.85.

On August 18, 2023, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on August 18, 2023, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 ’25 when Burdiek Michael J bought 10,000 shares for $1.33 per share. The transaction valued at 13,300 led to the insider holds 641,560 shares of the business.

Burdiek Michael J bought 15,000 shares of DCGO for $21,450 on May 15 ’25. The Director now owns 631,560 shares after completing the transaction at $1.43 per share. On May 14 ’25, another insider, Klasko Stephen K. M.D., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $1.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 22,350 and bolstered with 15,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DCGO now has a Market Capitalization of 104660320 and an Enterprise Value of 50898064. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.138 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.036.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DCGO is 0.93, which has changed by -0.73249996 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DCGO has reached a high of $5.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -47.61%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DCGO traded on average about 1.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1192180 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 97.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.41M. Insiders hold about 12.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.95% stake in the company. Shares short for DCGO as of 1761868800 were 4395525 with a Short Ratio of 2.56, compared to 1759190400 on 4547843. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4395525 and a Short% of Float of 4.58.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for DocGo Inc (DCGO) reflects the collective analysis of 2.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.56 and -$0.74.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $70.16M. It ranges from a high estimate of $71.3M to a low estimate of $68.98M. As of. The current estimate, DocGo Inc’s year-ago sales were $120.83MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $69.53M. There is a high estimate of $74.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $64.67M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DCGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $318.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $316.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $317.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $616.56MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $290.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $296.78M and the low estimate is $284.81M.

