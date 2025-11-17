Analyzing Ratios: Etsy Inc (ETSY)’s Financial Story Unveiled

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of Etsy Inc (NYSE: ETSY) closed at $57.1 in the last session, down -2.36% from day before closing price of $58.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.35 million shares were traded. ETSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.1 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.65.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ETSY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.17 and its Current Ratio is at 3.17.

On October 21, 2025, Raymond James reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $70 to $80.

Arete Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on August 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $54.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 06 ’25 when Minor Bradley sold 3,095 shares for $57.81 per share. The transaction valued at 178,922 led to the insider holds 7,373 shares of the business.

Colburn Richard Edward III sold 3,200 shares of ETSY for $184,960 on Nov 04 ’25. The Chief Product & Tech Officer now owns 4,387 shares after completing the transaction at $57.80 per share. On Nov 06 ’25, another insider, Bradley Minor, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 3,095 shares for $58.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ETSY now has a Market Capitalization of 5772326912 and an Enterprise Value of 7203620864. As of this moment, Etsy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.524 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.141.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ETSY is 1.75, which has changed by 0.12935126 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ETSY has reached a high of $76.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.99%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.10%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ETSY traded on average about 5.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4374660 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 98.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.36M. Insiders hold about 1.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 126.42% stake in the company. Shares short for ETSY as of 1761868800 were 17330149 with a Short Ratio of 3.13, compared to 1759190400 on 21669948. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17330149 and a Short% of Float of 25.09.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Etsy Inc (ETSY) reflects the combined expertise of 25.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.38 and $1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.35. EPS for the following year is $2.51, with 29.0 analysts recommending between $3.21 and $1.82.

Revenue Estimates

According to 25 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $883.33M. It ranges from a high estimate of $909M to a low estimate of $873M. As of. The current estimate, Etsy Inc’s year-ago sales were $852.16MFor the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $666.48M. There is a high estimate of $682.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $640.7M.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.81BBased on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.03B and the low estimate is $2.79B.