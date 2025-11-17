Analyzing Ratios: Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (IPG)’s Financial Story Unveiled

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (NYSE: IPG) closed at $24.79 in the last session, down -1.12% from day before closing price of $25.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.09 million shares were traded. IPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.7.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IPG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.08 and its Current Ratio is at 1.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.05.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 ’25 when Johnson Ellen Tobi sold 21,427 shares for $26.82 per share. The transaction valued at 574,672 led to the insider holds 143,373 shares of the business.

CARROLL CHRISTOPHER F sold 9,000 shares of IPG for $241,380 on Mar 03 ’25. The SVP, Controller & CAO now owns 56,623 shares after completing the transaction at $26.82 per share. On Mar 03 ’25, another insider, Bonzani Andrew, who serves as the EVP, General Counsel of the company, sold 21,130 shares for $26.82 each. As a result, the insider received 566,707 and left with 103,489 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IPG now has a Market Capitalization of 9108658176 and an Enterprise Value of 11675825152. As of this moment, Interpublic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.336 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.814.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IPG is 1.01, which has changed by -0.09920061 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IPG has reached a high of $33.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.47%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IPG traded on average about 6.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5316460 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 363.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 361.69M. Insiders hold about 0.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.73% stake in the company. Shares short for IPG as of 1761868800 were 23979953 with a Short Ratio of 3.89, compared to 1759190400 on 27808338. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23979953 and a Short% of Float of 8.7799996.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for IPG is 1.32, which was 1.32 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.052652575. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.9. The current Payout Ratio is 72.31% for IPG, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-02 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-02. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1999-07-16 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.02 and $2.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.95. EPS for the following year is $3.14, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $3.32 and $2.81.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.46B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.47B to a low estimate of $2.46B. As of. The current estimate, Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.43B

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.19BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.46B and the low estimate is $8.9B.