Analyzing Ratios: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)’s Financial Story Unveiled

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) closed at $2048.89 in the last session, up 0.88% from day before closing price of $2031.05. In other words, the price has increased by $0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.59 million shares were traded. MELI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2049.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1990.55.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MELI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.15 and its Current Ratio is at 1.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Daiwa Securities on August 01, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3000.

On July 28, 2025, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $3500.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on June 05, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $2800.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 28 ’25 when Meliga No.1 Limited Partnershi bought 32,014 shares for $2550.71 per share.

Meliga No.1 Limited Partnershi bought 150,000 shares of MELI for $329,646,000 on Feb 26 ’25. On Nov 29 ’24, another insider, Calemzuk Emiliano, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 50 shares for $1984.98 each. As a result, the insider received 99,249 and left with 238 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MELI now has a Market Capitalization of 103872946176 and an Enterprise Value of 109683949568. As of this moment, MercadoLibre’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.188 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.386.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MELI is 1.44, which has changed by 0.069291115 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MELI has reached a high of $2645.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1646.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.21%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.87%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MELI traded on average about 468.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 566900 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 50.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.88M. Insiders hold about 7.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.98% stake in the company. Shares short for MELI as of 1761868800 were 581268 with a Short Ratio of 1.24, compared to 1759190400 on 736652. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 581268 and a Short% of Float of 1.15.

Earnings Estimates

MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 9.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $13.11, with high estimates of $17.05 and low estimates of $10.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $44.53 and $38.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $40.63. EPS for the following year is $62.53, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $77.0 and $54.31.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $8.32B. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.62B to a low estimate of $8.1B. As of. The current estimate, MercadoLibre Inc’s year-ago sales were $6.06BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.75B. There is a high estimate of $8.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.88B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MELI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.78BBased on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39B and the low estimate is $34.33B.