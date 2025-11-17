Analyzing Ratios: Netapp Inc (NTAP)’s Financial Story Unveiled

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of Netapp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) closed at $109.44 in the last session, down -0.15% from day before closing price of $109.6. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.44 million shares were traded. NTAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $111.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $107.3454.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NTAP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.26 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.77.

On April 30, 2025, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $115.

TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 28, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $160 to $130.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when O’Callahan Elizabeth M sold 1,000 shares for $114.29 per share. The transaction valued at 114,290 led to the insider holds 21,628 shares of the business.

ELIZABETH O’CALLAHAN bought 1,000 shares of NTAP for $114,290 on Nov 10 ’25. On Oct 10 ’25, another insider, O’Callahan Elizabeth M, who serves as the EVP, Chief Admin. Officer of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $119.00 each. As a result, the insider received 119,000 and left with 22,628 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTAP now has a Market Capitalization of 21878175744 and an Enterprise Value of 21261236224. As of this moment, Netapp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.226 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.933.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NTAP is 1.42, which has changed by -0.082956254 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NTAP has reached a high of $135.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.07%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NTAP traded on average about 2.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1849250 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 200.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.61M. Insiders hold about 0.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.92% stake in the company. Shares short for NTAP as of 1761868800 were 14849092 with a Short Ratio of 7.29, compared to 1759190400 on 11884966. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14849092 and a Short% of Float of 8.58.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NTAP is 2.08, which was 2.08 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0189781. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.4. The current Payout Ratio is 36.65% for NTAP, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-03 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-03. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-03-23 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 17.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Netapp Inc (NTAP) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.06, with high estimates of $2.16 and low estimates of $1.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.85 and $7.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.75. EPS for the following year is $8.5, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $8.8 and $7.95.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.69B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.69B to a low estimate of $1.66B. As of. The current estimate, Netapp Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.66BFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.71B. There is a high estimate of $1.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.68B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.57BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.18B and the low estimate is $6.97B.

