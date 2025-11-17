Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW)’s Day in Review: Closing at 108.16, Down by -1.86

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $110.21 in the prior trading day, Arrow Electronics Inc (NYSE: ARW) closed at $108.16, down -1.86%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. ARW stock price reached its highest trading level at $110.5475 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $107.7.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ARW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 59.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.14 and its Current Ratio is at 1.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

On September 16, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $125 to $87.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on February 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $150.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 ’25 when Kerins Sean J bought 8,630 shares for $114.91 per share. The transaction valued at 991,693 led to the insider holds 122,408 shares of the business.

Zech Gretchen sold 13,746 shares of ARW for $1,697,002 on Jun 12 ’25. The SVP, Chief Gov, Sust, HR Offr now owns 44,628 shares after completing the transaction at $123.45 per share. On Jun 11 ’25, another insider, Jean-Claude Carine Lamercie, who serves as the SVP, CLCO and Secretary of the company, sold 2,660 shares for $124.64 each. As a result, the insider received 331,542 and left with 17,057 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARW now has a Market Capitalization of 5677066752 and an Enterprise Value of 8562230272. As of this moment, Arrow’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.291 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.5.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARW is 1.04, which has changed by -0.058659732 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARW has reached a high of $134.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.04%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.73%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 589.32K shares per day over the past 3-months and 753450 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 51.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.17M. Insiders hold about 0.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.34% stake in the company. Shares short for ARW as of 1761868800 were 3179933 with a Short Ratio of 5.40, compared to 1759190400 on 2418164. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3179933 and a Short% of Float of 8.05.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ARW, which recently paid a dividend on 1986-09-18 with an ex-dividend date of 1986-12-17. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1997-10-16 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 4.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.3, with high estimates of $2.44 and low estimates of $2.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.25 and $10.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.21. EPS for the following year is $11.78, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $11.97 and $11.52.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $8.16B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.26B to a low estimate of $8.1B. As of. The current estimate, Arrow Electronics Inc’s year-ago sales were $7.28BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.51B. There is a high estimate of $7.59B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.45B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.92BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.71B and the low estimate is $31.46B.

