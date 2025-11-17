Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Aurora Cannabis Inc’s stock clocked out at $4.31, down -1.82% from its previous closing price of $4.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.06 million shares were traded. ACB stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.282.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ACB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.63 and its Current Ratio is at 3.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACB now has a Market Capitalization of 256294512 and an Enterprise Value of 284229312. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.774 whereas that against EBITDA is -85.431.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ACB is 0.27, which has changed by 0.018912554 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ACB has reached a high of $6.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.05%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.81%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ACB traded 1.58M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1140270 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.39M. Insiders hold about 0.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.18% stake in the company. Shares short for ACB as of 1761868800 were 6881094 with a Short Ratio of 4.35, compared to 1759190400 on 6511217.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 1.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $93.45M. It ranges from a high estimate of $93.6M to a low estimate of $93.3M. As of. The current estimate, Aurora Cannabis Inc’s year-ago sales were $88.2MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $99.95M. There is a high estimate of $103.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $96.6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $385.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $377M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $379.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $343.29MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $403.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $410.6M and the low estimate is $392.9M.