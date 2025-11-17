Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH)’s Day in Review: Closing at 8.45, Down by -1.05

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

After finishing at $8.54 in the prior trading day, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH) closed at $8.45, down -1.05%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.66 million shares were traded. AVAH stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.495 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.28.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AVAH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.23 and its Current Ratio is at 1.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 164.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 143.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on November 13, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On September 18, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $10.

UBS Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on August 19, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 ’25 when VIGANO PAUL R sold 1,500,000 shares for $9.00 per share. The transaction valued at 13,500,000 led to the insider holds 362,746 shares of the business.

J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 1,251,909 shares of AVAH for $11,267,181 on Oct 24 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 19,292,787 shares after completing the transaction at $9.00 per share. On Oct 24 ’25, another insider, WILLIAMS ROBERT M JR, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,500,000 shares for $9.00 each. As a result, the insider received 13,500,000 and left with 362,746 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVAH now has a Market Capitalization of 1781994368 and an Enterprise Value of 3122892288. As of this moment, Aveanna’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 192.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.363 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.471.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AVAH is 2.05, which has changed by 0.48506153 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AVAH has reached a high of $10.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.94%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1336790 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 208.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.97M. Insiders hold about 72.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.74% stake in the company. Shares short for AVAH as of 1761868800 were 4265903 with a Short Ratio of 2.89, compared to 1759190400 on 6193832. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4265903 and a Short% of Float of 6.22.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 9.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.59 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.56. EPS for the following year is $0.6, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $0.72 and $0.37.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $622.03M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $644.35M to a low estimate of $609M. As of. The current estimate, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $519.87MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $612.02M. There is a high estimate of $633M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $586.8M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVAH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.02BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.59B and the low estimate is $2.44B.