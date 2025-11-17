Balance Sheet Breakdown: BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

After finishing at $31.75 in the prior trading day, BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ: BTSG) closed at $32.0, up 0.79%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.13 million shares were traded. BTSG stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.0.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BTSG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.38 and its Current Ratio is at 1.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on November 13, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 22 ’25 when KKR Group Partnership L.P. sold 14,745,000 shares for $28.78 per share. The transaction valued at 424,390,590 led to the insider holds 62,351,337 shares of the business.

KKR Phoenix Aggregator L.P. sold 14,745,000 shares of BTSG for $424,390,590 on Oct 22 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 62,351,337 shares after completing the transaction at $28.78 per share. On Oct 22 ’25, another insider, ROUSSEAU JON B, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 235,000 shares for $28.78 each. As a result, the insider received 6,763,770 and left with 1,131,930 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTSG now has a Market Capitalization of 5771273728 and an Enterprise Value of 9170671616. As of this moment, BrightSpring’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.689 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.095.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BTSG is 2.47, which has changed by 0.71306205 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BTSG has reached a high of $35.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.44%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2245730 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 180.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.86M. Insiders hold about 36.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.58% stake in the company. Shares short for BTSG as of 1761868800 were 17526866 with a Short Ratio of 4.81, compared to 1759190400 on 16305611. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17526866 and a Short% of Float of 29.69.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.14 and $0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $1.32, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $1.59 and $1.04.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $3.37B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.55B to a low estimate of $3.28B. As of. The current estimate, BrightSpring Health Services Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.05BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.27B. There is a high estimate of $3.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.19B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTSG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.27BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.21B and the low estimate is $14.03B.