Balance Sheet Breakdown: Cava Group Inc (CAVA)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

After finishing at $48.2 in the prior trading day, Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA) closed at $47.22, down -2.03%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.61 million shares were traded. CAVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.21.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CAVA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 215.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.63 and its Current Ratio is at 2.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on October 28, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $65.

On October 22, 2025, Barclays reiterated its Equal Weight rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $74 to $64.

On October 20, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $74.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on October 20, 2025, with a $74 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when Schulman Brett bought 150 shares for $48.98 per share. The transaction valued at 7,347 led to the insider holds 150 shares of the business.

Bertram Kenneth Robert sold 3,771 shares of CAVA for $221,961 on Sep 29 ’25. The CLO & Secretary now owns 54,931 shares after completing the transaction at $58.86 per share. On Sep 29 ’25, another insider, Kenneth Robert Bertram, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 3,771 shares for $62.61 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAVA now has a Market Capitalization of 5590531072 and an Enterprise Value of 5532523520. As of this moment, Cava’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 81.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.887 whereas that against EBITDA is 41.966.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CAVA is 2.54, which has changed by -0.65593123 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CAVA has reached a high of $153.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -21.44%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -42.01%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5626120 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 115.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.15M. Insiders hold about 14.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.77% stake in the company. Shares short for CAVA as of 1761868800 were 14376884 with a Short Ratio of 3.36, compared to 1759190400 on 13031147. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14376884 and a Short% of Float of 13.139999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Cava Group Inc (CAVA) is currently being evaluated by a team of 11.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.57 and $0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.53. EPS for the following year is $0.58, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $0.69 and $0.49.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $266.4M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $275.8M to a low estimate of $257M. As of. The current estimate, Cava Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $227.4MFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $398.37M. There is a high estimate of $420.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $379.7M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $963.71MBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.45B and the low estimate is $1.39B.