Balance Sheet Breakdown: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $29.69 in the prior trading day, DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) closed at $29.58, down -0.37%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17.27 million shares were traded. DKNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.685 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.845.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DKNG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.09 and its Current Ratio is at 1.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.59.

On November 04, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $35.

Berenberg Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 09, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $43.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 ’25 when Ellingson Alan Wayne sold 8,421 shares for $29.23 per share. The transaction valued at 246,146 led to the insider holds 126,990 shares of the business.

Ellingson Alan Wayne bought 8,421 shares of DKNG for $246,146 on Nov 14 ’25. On Nov 11 ’25, another insider, SLOAN HARRY, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $30.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 757,500 and bolstered with 249,712 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DKNG now has a Market Capitalization of 14778865664 and an Enterprise Value of 15402426368. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.822 whereas that against EBITDA is -548.422.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DKNG is 1.61, which has changed by -0.30153483 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DKNG has reached a high of $53.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.21%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.53%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 15.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 23874550 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 496.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 478.89M. Insiders hold about 3.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.15% stake in the company. Shares short for DKNG as of 1761868800 were 34147125 with a Short Ratio of 2.23, compared to 1759190400 on 31255059. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 34147125 and a Short% of Float of 7.04.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of DraftKings Inc (DKNG) is currently in the spotlight, with 5.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.66 and $0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.95. EPS for the following year is $1.75, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $2.41 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

24 analysts predict $1.94B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.08B to a low estimate of $1.76B. As of. The current estimate, DraftKings Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.39BFor the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.75B. There is a high estimate of $1.84B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.65B.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DKNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.77BBased on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.68B and the low estimate is $6.91B.