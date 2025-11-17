Balance Sheet Breakdown: Honest Company Inc (HNST)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $2.59 in the prior trading day, Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ: HNST) closed at $2.58, down -0.39%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.65 million shares were traded. HNST stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.51.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HNST by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.73 and its Current Ratio is at 4.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on November 06, 2025, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $3 from $6 previously.

On November 06, 2025, Lake Street Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $3.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on August 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 20 ’25 when Ball Dorria L. sold 4,856 shares for $3.65 per share. The transaction valued at 17,724 led to the insider holds 267,391 shares of the business.

Mayle Jonathan sold 4,806 shares of HNST for $17,542 on Aug 20 ’25. The SVP, Customer Sales now owns 298,146 shares after completing the transaction at $3.65 per share. On Aug 20 ’25, another insider, Vernon Carla, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 99,328 shares for $3.65 each. As a result, the insider received 362,547 and left with 2,998,993 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HNST now has a Market Capitalization of 289537824 and an Enterprise Value of 223447936. As of this moment, Honest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.583 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.518.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HNST is 2.32, which has changed by -0.64166665 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HNST has reached a high of $8.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -27.71%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -42.97%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7702070 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 112.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.85M. Insiders hold about 15.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.65% stake in the company. Shares short for HNST as of 1761868800 were 16860913 with a Short Ratio of 3.94, compared to 1759190400 on 16201261. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16860913 and a Short% of Float of 16.219998999999998.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Honest Company Inc (HNST) is underway, with the input of 2.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.15 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $91.78M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $105.24M to a low estimate of $85.86M. As of. The current estimate, Honest Company Inc’s year-ago sales were $99.84MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $85.05M. There is a high estimate of $87.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $83.11M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HNST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $396.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $369.14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $378.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $378.34MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $369.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $416.5M and the low estimate is $328.05M.